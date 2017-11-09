Four in custody following Garda operation targetting organised gangs

Four men from Dublin have been arrested in connection with a robbery in Westmeath.

They were detained in Lucan last night following reports of a break-in in Mullingar.

Gardaí say they were in possession of jewellery believed to be the proceeds of burglaries, along with what's believed to tools to break into houses.

The men - one in his 60s, one in his 20s and two in their 30s are being questioned at Mullingar Garda Station.