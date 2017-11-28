Four in custody after raid on cocaine lab in West Cork

Gardaí are questioning four people after raiding a sophisticated cocaine lab operation in West Cork, writes Eoin English.

They discovered a quantity of cocaine and chemicals used in the processing of illegal drugs during the intelligence-led garda and Customs operation targeting a house in the Dromleigh area of Bantry on Sunday night.

The street street value of the drugs is still being assessed but it is expected to be in excess of €100,000.

Gardaí have also conducted a number of follow up searches of properties in Cork and Dublin and confirmed that there is a national focus to their investigation.

The four, a man in his 50s, a man in his 30s, a man in his 20s and a woman in her 20s, were arrested at the scene.

They are being detained at Bantry and Bandon Garda Stations under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

They can be detained for up to seven days.

Two have addresses in the West Cork area and two have addresses in Dublin.

Gardaí said their investigations are ongoing and they are availing of the services and expertise of the Customs service as part of the probe.