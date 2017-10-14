Four held after gardaí uncover over €270,000 worth of drugs in Dublin

Four people have been arrested following drug seizures worth more than €270,000 in Dublin.

Gardaí from Ballymun carried out a search of a warehouse in the Cloghran area last Thursday.

During the search, gardaí seized cannabis plants with an estimated value of €30,000, along with a small quantity of what is believed to be amphetamine.

Three men (two aged in their 30s and one in his 40s) were arrested at the scene.

During the same operation, a car was stopped and searched in the vicinity of the warehouse.

A small quantity of cocaine (pending analysis) along with a sum of cash was recovered from the car.

The diver of the car, a woman in her 30s, was also arrested. It was later established that the car had been stolen.

Cannabis herb with an estimated value of €240,000 was recovered during a follow-up search at a house in the Kilmainham area yesterday.

The four arrested were taken to Garda stations in north Dublin and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 for questioning.

One of the men was released without charge. A file will be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The woman arrested during the operation was charged before a sitting of Dublin District Court yesterday in connection with the case.