Four food outlets were closed in October for breaching food safety rules

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) closed four food businesses last month.

The Closure Orders were served for breaches of food safety legislation on two premises in Co. Cork, and one each in Donegal and Tipperary.

A Closure Order can lead to the immediate closure of all or part of a food premises, or all or some of its activities.

The HSE also successfully prosecuted a pub in Dublin for five breaches of EC regulations.

Three Closure Orders were served under the FSAI Act, 1998 on: Beijing Taste Buffet (restaurant), 23-24 North Main Street, Cork

Saffron (restaurant), Creeslough, Donegal

Chick Chicken (take away), 10 East Beach, Cobh, Cork

One Closure Order was served under the EC (Official Control of Foodstuffs) Regulations, 2010 on:

New York Pizza (restaurant), Main Street, Ballina, Tipperary

Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive of the FSAI said: "While there has been a decrease in numbers following on from last month’s Enforcement Orders, it is disappointing to see four Closure Orders issued in October.

"It is envisaged that our new systems and processes, that now enable us to provide additional information on the specific details of each Enforcement Order, will act as a deterrent to food businesses.

"However, unfortunately there continues to be a small number of food businesses not complying with their legal requirements. Food businesses must recognise that they are legally bound to ensure that the food they serve is safe to eat."

Details of the food businesses served with Enforcement Orders are published on the FSAI’s website.