Four escape injury after two-car collision amid hail downpour in Clare

By Patrick Flynn

Four people escaped injury after two cars crashed in poor conditions on the M18 in Co Clare this morning.

Two BMW cars collided at Junction 14 (Barefield) shortly before 11am following a heavy downpour of hailstones.

It is understood that one car spun out of control and, the second car was unable to avoid a collision with it .

The scene of the crash today. Pic: Patrick Flynn.

Both cars then hit the crash barrier while one vehicle spun around the corner onto a slip road. The off-ramp at Junction 14 for Barefield village was left blocked following the incident.

A passing private ambulance stopped at the scene to assist the occupants of the cars.

Gardaí and Traffic Infrastructure Ireland (TII) motorway crews also attended the incident.

There was a man and woman in each car and all were checked by paramedics with one woman receiving treatment in the rear of the ambulance.

No one was seriously injured.

The scene of the crash today. Pic: Patrick Flynn.

The slipway was reopened after the vehicles had been towed from the scene and the area cleared of debris. Gardaí from Ennis are investigating the collision.

There are three weather warnings in place in the county including for wind, snow/ice and flooding.

Gardaí are advising motorists to drive with care.

- Digital desk