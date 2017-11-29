Four due in court following West Cork drug seizure

Three men and a woman are due to appear at Bandon District Court this morning, charged over a drug seizure in Bantry, Co Cork on Sunday night.

It follows an operation by the Drug Squad in which a sophisticated cocaine operation was discovered at a house in Dromleigh.

Gardai are understood to have discovered cocaine in the region of €100,000, which was being prepared to target the Christmas market in Cork.

