Four charged in connection with burglary of elderly man’s home in Clare

Four Limerick men have been charged in connection with a burglary at a home in Ennis, County Clare.

The men were arrested shortly before 4pm yesterday afternoon following the break-in at a house on Kildysart Road near Ennis.

A man in his 90s was the sole occupant of the house at the time of the incident. He was not injured.

Patrick Woodland, 43, of Greenmount Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston; 18-year-old Edward Woodland, of the same address; John Woodland, 39, of Clarina Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston; and 30-year-old Paul Kiely, of The Heathers, Glencairn, Dooradoyle, all appeared before a special sitting of Ennis District Court this afternoon.

All four men will appear before Ennis District Court next Wednesday morning.