Four arrests made in Wicklow as part of Operation Thor

Four arrests have been made this morning, in the Wicklow district, as part of Operation Thor.

Operation Thor is a Garda initiative involving traffic and crime checkpoints at key routes, high visibility patrols in urban areas and searches of premises for drugs and proceeds of crime.

It also involved the execution of warrants and inspection of licensed premises.

It is being carried out by uniformed Gardaí and detectives from the Wicklow district.

One man has been arrested on a European Arrest warrant and three men have been arrested on bench warrants.

Operation Thor will run until 3am Sunday 7 May.