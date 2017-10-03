Four arrested in George Gilmore murder probe

Four people have been arrested by detectives investigating the feud murder of a loyalist.

George Gilmore, 44, was shot in the neck as he sat in his car in the Pinewood Avenue area of Carrickfergus on March 13. He died the following day in hospital.

His death has been linked to an ongoing feud between factions of the South East Antrim UDA.

Three women, aged 24, 31 and 36, and a 30-year-old man were detained in the south east Antrim area on Tuesday morning.

Three men have already been charged with Mr Gilmore's murder.

Two months after his death, Mr Gilmore's friend and fellow loyalist Colin Horner, 35, was shot dead in a supermarket car park in Bangor, a crime also linked to the UDA feud.

Last week, a court heard that the operation to police the long-running feud has cost in excess of £5 million (€5.5 million) to date.

The four suspects detained on Tuesday were taken to Musgrave police station in Belfast for questioning.