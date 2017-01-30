Four arrested in connection with murder investigation of Neil Reilly

Four men have been arrested in connection with the murder of Neil Reilly on January 18.

The men range in age from late teens to early 50's and were arrested in Dublin this morning.

The arrests were made in Finglas, Clondalkin, Lucan and Blanchardstown.

The arrests were made by investigating gardaí who are looking into the murder of Neil Reilly who was killed after a violent altercation involving at least five individuals following a vehicle collision.

Mr Reilly suffered serious injuries from the altercation and was later pronounced dead at James Connolly Memorial Hospital.