Four arrested in connection with Mark Desmond murder released; one man still in custody

Four of the five people arrested in connection with the murder of Mark Desmond have been released from Garda custody.

Mr Desmond was found with a number of gunshot wounds in Lucan last December.

This week Gardaí arrested five people in connection with his death in a number of operations across the capital.

Last night three men and one woman were released from custody - on man in his 20s remains in custody.

