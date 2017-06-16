Four arrested in connection with Mark Desmond murder released; one man still in custody
Four of the five people arrested in connection with the murder of Mark Desmond have been released from Garda custody.
Mr Desmond was found with a number of gunshot wounds in Lucan last December.
This week Gardaí arrested five people in connection with his death in a number of operations across the capital.
Last night three men and one woman were released from custody - on man in his 20s remains in custody.