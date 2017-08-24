Four arrested after armed gardaí raid on Dublin properties

Four men have been arrested in connection with robberies in the South East.

Gardaí from Tipperary, assisted by Gardaí from Carlow and the DMR Armed Support Region, recovered stolen property including a trailer and power tools when they carried out a number of searches in the Clondalkin, Ballyfermot and Pearse St areas of Dublin yesterday morning.

Four men were questioned at Roscrea, Thurles, Nenagh and Carlow Garda stations.

Three of the four are due to appear before Naas District Court at 10.30am this morning.