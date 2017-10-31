Founder of Pieta House leaves for New York to launch new service for the Irish Diaspora

Senator Joan Freeman, the Founder of Pieta House in Ireland, announced today that she is leaving Pieta House on December 31.

Senator Freeman will focus her efforts on growing the suicide and self-harm service, Solace House, serving the Irish Diaspora and others in New York.

Senator Freeman’s new venture with Solace House will provide a free of charge crisis intervention counselling service to those who experience suicidal thoughts and who may otherwise engage in self-harm.

Her focus will be on the Irish Diaspora based in New York, with the expectation of growing the service in other cities across America.

Solace House is to be officially launched tomorrow at the New York Irish Center in Queens.

Speaking on her move, she said, “I am so grateful for the generosity, courage and vision of the Pieta Board who allowed me to work in America to identify and meet the need for “Helping The Irish Wherever They Are.”

“I also want to acknowledge everyone who gave their time in making Pieta House the incredible organisation it has become today.”

“Pieta House would not exist except for the courage of the people who came through our service and not only survived, but thrived.”

She founded Pieta House in Ireland in 2006, when it opened its first centre in Lucan, Co Dublin.

During her nine years as CEO, Pieta House helped over 20,000 people in its then-nine centres throughout the country.

Senator Freeman was the creator of and instrumental in, the phenomenal growth of Darkness Into Light, the charity’s annual flagship fundraising and awareness event.f