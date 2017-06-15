'Foul play not suspected' in death of man found in underground carpark

Gardaí have said that foul play is not suspected in connection with the death of a man who was found in an underground carpark in Dublin.

The 46-year-old Latvian national was found injured in the early hours of June 13 at Carnegie Court Apartments in Swords.

He was rushed to Beaumont Hospital where he passed away overnight.

Preliminary results of a post-mortem examination conducted by Deputy State Pathologist Dr Curtis have been forwarded to investigating gardaí.

A file is being prepared for the coroner.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Swords.