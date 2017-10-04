Fossetts Circus owner says demand remains for animals in entertainment

The owner of one of the most well known circuses in Ireland has said that demand remains for animals in entertainment.

Charles O'Brien from Fossetts Circus said there is a rural urban divide on the issue despite Minister Denis Naughten's most recent comments on the issue.

Minister Naughten told his cabinet colleagues yesterday he would like to see a ban on all animals in circuses. His comments have re-opened debate on the issue.

Mr O'Brien defended the circus' use of animals.

"In Dublin perhaps we would have seen a level of support for not having animals, but by far the majority of people throughout the country were asking us why don't you have animals," he said.

John Carmody from Animal Rights Action Network said that circuses travelling from one town to the next "simply cannot provide for the animals in their care."