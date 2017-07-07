Forum to look at change in funding model for Irish broadcasters

Demands for a new funding model for Irish broadcasters steps up a gear today.

Ireland's media stakeholders will gather in Dublin to discuss how the sector can secure funding in an increasingly competitive market.

Ireland's model is one of the few in the world which allows the State broadcaster to obtain public funding as well as private advertising.

Fine Gael TD Hildegarde Naughten will chair today's forum.

She said: "We'll be looking at the challenges and the opportunities for funding models.

"Although a lot of the media who will be present there are in competition, with regards to access to this funding, there are commont threads and I think a common understanding with regard to a need for change on this funding model and that will be what I hope will come from this engagement today."