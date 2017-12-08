Formerly homeless man contributes to funeral of rough sleeper

by Olivia Kelleher

A formerly homeless man who has since gone on to live and work in London was so touched by the death of rough sleeper, Kathleen O'Sullivan, that he wired over a small amount of money for her funeral.

Ms O'Sullivan was found dead outside the homeless shelter on Anderson’s Quay in Cork city at about 11am on Wednesday. A native of Togher in Cork she was discovered huddled up under blankets on the ground having passed away during the night. Her death is not being treated as suspicious.

Christina Chalmers Founder of Helping Cork's Homeless said that a man who had been in the same situation as Kathleen contacted the charity asking if he could help in his own small way towards the funeral costs.

"He said he was crying when he heard as he slept for four months in the doorway where Kathleen died. He is working in London now, and he told me he fell on tough times and was in her situation. He believes it could have been him. And that is how a lot of people feel. He wired over two hundred euro towards the funeral."

Kathleen O'Sullivan. Pic: Helping Cork Homeless Facebook

Ms Chalmers said Kathleen was "gentle and kind" and came to the assistance of a fellow homeless woman who became suicidal from living on the streets.

"She was very upset about it and called me on numerous occasions. So while she was homeless herself, she was still nurturing this girl and mothering her."

Ms Chalmers said Kathleen had suffered the loss of a son in recent years and was in the grieving process. She was on the streets for a number of years and had emphysema and pleurisy in addition to other health issues.

It is understood Kathleen was not the first person in her family to die while rough sleeping with her aunt passing away on the streets of Cork city seven years ago.

Meanwhile, Cork Independent councillor, Mick Finn, who knew the deceased said she had experienced hard times in life and fell on "even harder times."

"There was a good nature there, but it was complicated by her life situation and her experiences. She had a difficult life. She was living in a house seven or eight years ago, but she has lived on the streets for the last couple years. She had difficulty all the time I would imagine. I have seen her in and around the city. She had a lot of complex issues. She had a lot of difficulties. It is very sad for her and her extended family."

Cork Simon Community have offered their condolences to the family of the deceased. A spokesperson for the organisation confirmed that Ms O'Sullivan had used their services for a number of years.

"What I will say is that she was a service user. Her death has hit everybody very hard. There are people who have supported her over the last few years. I would be very concerned that there is a growing sense of hopelessness about homelessness."

Ms O'Sullivan will be laid to rest today (Saturday) following 10am requiem mass at St Brendan's Church in the Glen, Cork. She is survived by her son Edmund and her four siblings. She was predeceased by her son Anthony.