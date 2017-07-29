Former UL President to return degree over NUI decision to honour Brian Cowen

The founding President of the University of Limerick will hand back his honorary doctorate from the National University of Ireland following its decision to give the honour to former Taoiseach Brian Cowen.

Edward Walsh, who received the honorary degree in 1998, has criticised the NUI's recognition of Mr Cowen.

Brian Cowen

Mr Walsh has written to the chancellor of the university to express his displeasure.

Speaking about the decision to honour the former Taoiseach, Mr Walsh said:

"Well I was quite astonished. So were many other people.

"And I decided to write to the Chancellor of the National University of Ireland indicating that I wish to return the honorary doctorate degree I received in 1998."