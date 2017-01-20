Former Transport Minister warns against Shane Ross 'waving cheque book' at Bus Eireann dispute
A former Transport Minister has warned Shane Ross not to wave his cheque book at the Bus Éireann dispute.
Noel Dempsey says a solution needs to be found urgently, but claims the Government is not responsible for the day-to-day running of the firm.
Workers at Bus Eireann have hit out at cuts to their terms and conditions as part of a cost saving plan.
They are threatening to strike over the changes.
But Noel Dempsey says State intervention is not the way forward:"If Shane Ross or the Department or the Government move in to start waving a cheque book about there will be no real changes within Bus Eireann, probably no real changes that are necessary in work practices.
"You end up with a situation, three, four, five years from now, where you will be back at square one."
