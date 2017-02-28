Former Transport Minister calls on Shane Ross to intervene in bus dispute

Former Transport Minister Noel Dempsey says if he was Shane Ross he'd intervene in the Bus Éireann dispute.

So far the current Minister has refused to be drawn into the cost-cutting argument, despite threats by unions to go on all-out strike from Monday.

Bus Éireann has told workers it is axing routes between Dublin and Derry, Clonmel and Westport within weeks while services between the capital and Limerick and Galway are being curtailed.

Management is adamant they are necessary "due to the perilous state of the company's finances and the failure to reach agreement with unions" in its row over a survival plan for the beleaguered carrier.

The "immediate cost savings" are to be implemented next Monday.

With no end in sight to the dispute, Noel Dempsey was asked if Shane Ross needs to join in talks.

"Perhaps trying to get people to use the mechanisms of the State, yes, I would be saying that to both sides,

"I have no doubt that is it being said, if not directly by Minister Ross, that it's certainly being said by his officials.

"We are heading towards an abyss, the company's heading towards an abyss."

Fianna Fáil's spokesman on Transport Robert Troy said that Minister Ross needs to start doing his job.

"The Minister has the responsibility," he said.

"There are major structural changes ongoing at Bus Éireann, and that's not going to be sorted between the unions and the management exclusively.

"That's going to need his input, it's going to need his department's input and it's going to need the input of the NTA [National Transport Authority]."

Minister Ross has called on both sides to engage in further talks to resolve the dispute.

However, general secretary of the NBRU Dermot O'Leary said that the Minister and his colleagues in the Independent Alliance need to do more.

"Instead of spending the time on the plinth of Leinster House, looking for soundbites for issues that may be important to lots of people, they should get themselves into their constituencies, in lots of cases, and explain to those people who elected them to protect their social services why there are three routes under threat and two more are going to be scaled back.

"That's an appalling indictment of those people."

Before a parliamentary committee last month, Ray Hernan, acting chief executive at the State bus company, said it lost between 8 and 9 million euro last year, and had only 7 million euro left in reserves.

Mr Hernan said Bus Éireann will be insolvent by the end of this year - on its 30th anniversary - with the loss of all 2,600 jobs unless an emergency survival plan is agreed.

He also indicated staffing costs other than basic pay, such as overtime shift allowances, rota allowances and lunch expenses, will come under the axe in a root and branch cost-cutting review expected in March.

Absenteeism, which is double the national average, will also have to be tackled, he told the hearing.

Mr Hernan said Bus Éireann's board of directors has until the end of March to sign off on last year's accounts but it would not be able to do so unless there is a drastic and decisive rescue plan in place before then.

Unions claim cost-cutting measures being proposed by the company will result in effective pay cuts of up to 30%.