Former SIPTU president says Howlin and Kelly relationship 'not as good as we would like'

The former president of SIPTU has said the relationship between Labour leader Brendan Howlin and party health spokesperson Alan Kelly is "not as good as perhaps we would like it to be".

Speaking on RTÉ's Today With Sean O'Rourke, Jack O'Connor said Wicklow's Labour executive council had asked him to stand for the Dáil when the possibility of an election loomed in November.

"If they still want me to run, I will run," he said.

His resignation as SIPTU president was announced on December 14.

Mr O’Connor had been in the role for 14 and a half years and had served three consecutive six-year terms as a National Executive Officer.

Mr O’Connor continues to work for the union in a different capacity.

From mid-2007 until mid-2011, Mr O’Connor was Vice President and then President of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions.

When asked if Alan Kelly wanted Brendan Howlin's job, Mr O'Connor said "that time is not now".

"I think he has ambitions, he's entitled to have ambitions, and the time will come when he can offer himself to the party membership. But that time is not now," he said.

When asked if Deputy Kelly would make a good leader, he said he was "developing".