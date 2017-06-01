Former Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall gets 12 years for waterboarding and threat to kill

Former Sinn Féin councillor, Jonathan Dowdall, who waterboarded and threatened to kill a man who he believed was trying to defraud him has been jailed for 12 years by the Special Criminal Court.

His father, Patrick Dowdall, has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

Jonathan Dowdall (aged 40), with an address at Navan Road, Dublin 7 and his father Patrick Dowdall (aged 60), of the same address, had both admitted to falsely imprisoning Alexander Hurley by detaining him without his consent at Navan Road, Dublin 7 on January 15, 2015.

Both men had also pleaded guilty to threatening to kill Mr Hurley at the same place on the same date.

Jonathan Dowdall.

Ms Justice Isobel Kennedy described what Jonathan Dowdall and his father Patrick did to Alex Hurley in Jan 2015 as "horrendous and terrifying".

Jonathan invited Mr Hurley to his house for dinner three days after he had been there to view a motorbike that was for sale.

When he got there, he was pushed into his garage, tied to a swivel chair, waterboarded and interrogated.

Jonathan Dowdall thought Mr Hurley was fraudulently trying to use his bank details. He and his father were caught the following year when Gardaí found footage of the incident on a USB stick they had seized from his home.

Their victim could be seen pleading and whimpering in the footage and Ms Justice Kennedy said the fact it was recorded was "chilling and deeply disturbing".