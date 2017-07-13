Former Rep of Ireland football star Mark Kinsella to go on trial for drink driving

By Tom Tuite

Former Republic of Ireland soccer star Mark Kinsella will go on trial in September accused of drink driving.

The 44-year-old former midfielder, who is now a coach with Drogheda United, faced his second hearing at Dublin District Court today.

A summons had been issued earlier in connection with the alleged drink-driving incident in February this year. He is contesting the case.

He had his first court appearance on June 1 when he was ordered to appear again for a plea to be entered.

Dressed in blue jeans and a blue jacket, he stood up when his case was called but remained silent during the proceedings today.

Mark Kinsella arrives at the Dublin District Court this morning.Pic: Collins Courts

His barrister addressed the court and said the case was listed for mention to have the hearing date set.

Judge Grainne Malone heard that there will be one garda witness giving evidence.

She ordered that the trial would take place on Sept. 21 next and she noted Mr Kinsella was pleading not guilty.

Mr Kinsella, with an address at Brooklawn, Finnstown, Lucan, Dublin is accused of driving a ‘05-reg vehicle while over the alcohol limit, on Feb. 11, 2017 at R1121 Westmanstown, in Dublin.

The charge is under Road Traffic Act.

Kinsella’s football career took off when he joined Colchester United, then in 1996 he signed for Charlton Athletic and helped win promotion to the Premier League. He was capped 48 times for the Republic of Ireland and played in the 2002 FIFA World Cup in Japan and South Korea.

He later played for Aston Villa, West Bromwich Albion and Walsall before he moved into management and coaching.