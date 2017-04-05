Former Rehab CEO Angela Kerins awarded two-thirds of her legal costs

Angela Kerins has been awarded two thirds of legal costs incurred during her case against members of the 2014 Public Accounts Committee.

The former CEO of the Rehab Group successfully argued that her failed legal action against them raised issues of “special and general public importance”.

As a result, the court felt it was appropriate to depart from the normal rule whereby the loser pays the legal bill for both sides.

Ms Kerins had claimed the committee acted outside its powers by asking her about matters she considered “wholly private”.

A three-judge division of the High Court ruled against her because of the Constitutional protection afforded to parliamentary speech.