Former minister Austin Deasy dies after a short illness

By Political Editor Daniel McConnell

Tributes have been paid to former Fine Gael TD and minister Austin Deasy from Waterford who has died after a short illness.

He was 80.

He was the father of current TD John Deasy.

Former Fine Gael minister and TD for Waterford, Austin Deasy, has passed away after a short illness. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam. #RIP pic.twitter.com/YcinvKwtze — YFG Dublin Central (@YFGDC) June 10, 2017

Mr Deasy was a TD for his native county from 1977 to 2002, at which stage his son succeeded him.

Mr Deasy was born in Dungarvan, County Waterford in August 1936 and was educated in Dungarvan and at University College Cork.

He was a schoolteacher and taught at St Augustine's College.

In 1967 he became a Fine Gael member of Dungarvan Urban District Council.

He was nominated to the Seanad by Taoiseach Liam Cosgrave before securing a Dail seat in 1977.

In 1982, Mr Deasy was appointed to the Cabinet as Minister for Agriculture. He remained in that position until the collapse of the government in 1987.

But a year later, he fell foul of the party leadership after he opposed the Tallaght strategy.

He resigned temporarily from the party in protest at leader Alan Dukes.

Mr Deasy returned to the Fine Gael front bench in 1991 after John Bruton became leader.

He died earlier today at Waterford Regional Hospital after a short illness.