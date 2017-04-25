Former master of maternity hospital 'urged to stand down' after comments on St Vincent's proposal

Former master of the National Maternity Hospital Dr Peter Boylan has been urged to stand down from the board of the hospital, it has been reported.

Dr Boylan was critical of the proposal to give the Sisters of Charity ownership of the €300m taxpayer-funded hospital, saying that the agreement had not been put to the 100 governors of the current National Maternity Hospital for a decision.

“The structure with the board has not been addressed by the Minister,” he added.

“The board is inherently set up to generate conflict and that needs to be addressed. The hospital needs to be entirely independent.”

It is understood that the request for Dr Boylan to step down was made via text message by deputy chairman Nicholas Kearns last Sunday.

RTÉ has reported that Dr Boylan has not resigned and will attend a board meeting tomorrow night.