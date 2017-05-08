Former Justice Minister explains why he did not bring blasphemy law up for referendum

A Cabinet Minister has said the law on blasphemy is "silly, embarrassing" and "needs to be changed".

Simon Harris was responding to confirmation that Gardaí have launched a criminal investigation into comments made by the broadcaster and author Stephen Fry.

It comes after the former Justice Minister who brought in Ireland's blasphemy law, Dermot Ahern, has spoken about why he did not put it to a referendum.

Mr Ahern was in office when the 2009 Defamation Act was completed.

This morning, the former Justice Minister said the law was deliberately designed to be nearly impossible to enforce.

Dermot Ahern.

He told Pat Kenny on Newstalk that the Constitution requires the law be in place, but he framed his version in a way that would make it virtually impossible to take a prosecution.

He says he made a "judgement call" that a referendum, which could have scrapped the law, would not be a popular choice in the middle of the economic crash for two main reasons.

He outlined the reasons saying: "The expense that would incur having a referendum, probably about €2m, at a time when people were losing their wages, etc.

"And also it would bring out headbangers on both sides of the argument.

"So, in my view it was the last thing the Irish people would have wanted at that particular time."

Today Simon Harris said he would like to see a referendum on it being brought forward as soon as possible:

Mr Harris said: "I'd hope to see it (a referendum) sooner rather than later, this is a democracy, people have a right to express whatever view they do.

"Stephen Fry, regardless of your own views and your own religious views, clearly was making a number of points that he felt very strongly, in his usual witty way.

"I think we do need a referendum in that regard."