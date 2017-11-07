Former international referee David McHugh settles High Court action over IRFU dismissal

Former international Rugby referee David McHugh has resolved High Court proceedings he brought against the IRFU over a decision of the governing body to dismiss him from his employment, writes Ann O'Loughlin.

Mr McHugh had been employed by the IRFU since 1997 and who held the role of Referee Performance Manager, claimed his purported dismissal from his job was unlawful and in breach of his contractual rights.

His role involves coaching and managing the IRFU’s elite referees for competitions including the PRO14, European Champions Cup and International test matches.

Former international referee, David McHugh. Picture: Des Barry

Last week Mr McHugh with an address at The Haven, Jacobs Island, Blackrock, Cork secured a temporary High Court injunction restraining the IRFU from making any further publication relating in any way to the purported termination of his employment on October 5th last.

He had also sought an injunction preventing the IRFU from terminating his employment to be put in place pending the outcome of the full hearing of his action against his employer.

However when the matter returned before Mr Justice Tony O’Connor yesterday (Tues) the court heard the parties were in talks.

Latwe in the day, the court was informed the matter had been resolved and the proceedings could be struck out. No details of any agreement were disclosed in open court.

Mr McHugh is well known in rugby circles both nationally and internationally having officiated at many major games including two European Cup finals as well as at the 2003, 1999 and 1995 Rugby World Cups.

The High Court had previously heard Mr McHugh was informed his employment was being terminated at a meeting with IRFU officials on October 5th.

He was told following an independent review of the referee department the IRFU did not believe that he was the man to lead it going forward.

In a sworn statement Mr McHugh said he had believed the meeting was that he could discuss grievances he had concerning resourcing referees with IRFU officials.

Prior to this he said he regularly complained to the IRFU about the lack of resources within the referee department and that his workload had become stressful.

He had claimed the decision to terminate his employment was unlawful, in breach of his contract of employment and his entitlement to fair procedures.

He also claimed the decision left him feeling disgraced and humiliated.