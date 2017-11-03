Former hurler of the year Lar Corbett fined €250 for pub offence

By Conor Kane

Publican and former hurler of the year Lar Corbett has been fined €250 after admitting allowing people to be on his licensed premises almost an hour after closing time.

Mr Corbett, who won All-Ireland senior hurling titles with Tipperary in 2001 and 2010, pleaded guilty to one count of a breach of the licensing laws when he appeared before Nenagh district court on Friday.

Lar Corbett

Sergeant Michael Keating told the court that, at 1.25am on July 17 of 2016, gardai inspected Coppinger’s bar on Parnell Street in Thurles and found about 20 people on the premises. Mr Corbett is the licensee at Coppinger’s.

“They were all drinking from glasses,” Sgt Keating said. Closing time on that night was 12.30am, “out for one,” he said.

There was one previous conviction for a similar offence, dating back to 2015, when Lar Corbett was fined €200.

Solicitor Brian Hughes, for the publican, said it happened on a Saturday night, “the busiest night of the week” when it is “always difficult” to get customers out. It was “literally minutes after clearing-out time,” he said, and there were a number of people on the premises. “Not too many, as it happens. His previous record is good, despite a minor blemish.”

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath fined Lar Corbett €250, giving him six months to pay.

Lar Corbett played for Tipperary from 2000 until his retirement from inter-county hurling in 2015. As well as winning two All-Irelands, three All-Star awards and the hurler of the year title in 2010, he is the county’s all-time leading goalscorer in the championship.

He still plays for his club, Thurles Sarsfields, recently winning his eighth senior county title before losing out to Ballygunner last Sunday in the Munster club championship.