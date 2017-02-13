Former head of Garda Press Office cleared of leaking sensitive information to media
The former head of the Garda Press Office, Superintendent David Taylor, has been cleared of leaking sensitive information to the media.
He was suspended on suspicion of passing on information relating to the removal of two Roma children from their families in 2013.
But in the last hour, he was told he is no longer under investigation.
However, today he was told he is no longer under investigation by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).