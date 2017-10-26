Former Garda Commissioner Nóirín O'Sullivan joins nonprofit policing advocacy group

Embattled former Garda Commissioner Nóirín O'Sullivan has been appointed to a newly created position of Director of Strategic Partnerships for Europe with a US based policing advocacy group.

The International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) is a not for profit organisation based in the United States which in its Twitter bio states its vision as "Serving the Leaders of Today, Developing the Leaders of Tomorrow."

According to a statement on the IACP’s website Ms O’Sullivan will join the group as the Director of Strategic Partnerships for Europe.

It reads" The Director of Strategic Partnerships for Europe is a newly created position at the IACP, and an instrumental step by the association to further expand its global reach and representation. For the first time in IACP’s history, a staff member will be based outside of the United States to help enhance the services to our worldwide membership that is located in 150 countries.

"Commissioner O’Sullivan brings to the IACP over 30 years of invaluable law enforcement experience. Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan has shown an unwavering commitment to the law enforcement profession, and will be a great asset to the association and the global profession."

The statement goes on to say Ms O’Sullivan served as the Commissioner of An Garda Síochána from March 2014 – September 2017 and was the first woman to lead the Gardai in its 92-year history.

"She has had a long and decorated history within the Gardai, first joining in 1981. O’Sullivan is a graduate of the FBI National Executive Institute’s law-enforcement course for police chiefs worldwide.

"She also holds first class honors in diploma and MA courses in business and advanced management from the Michael Smurfit School of Business in University College Dublin (UCD). In 2015, she was honored at the UCD foundation day alumni awards receiving the Alumni Business Award. Sullivan was awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Laws from the University of Ulster for Distinguished Public Service. She is also a graduate of the Executive Education Program – Driving Government Performance at the John F. Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University."

The IACP say they are honoured to have former Commissioner O’Sullivan join and reveal Ms O’Sullivan will be based in Ireland.

