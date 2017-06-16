Former GAA grounds caretaker charged with 144 child abuse offences

A former caretaker at a GAA grounds in the Midlands has appeared in court charged with more than 100 child abuse offences.

The offences are alleged to have happened over an eight-year period.

A detective inspector gave evidence to the court of arresting the accused at 8.15am at a town in the Midlands and bringing him to a garda station where he was charged and cautioned with 144 offences.

The charges relate to the possession of child pornography, the sexual exploitation of a child and sexual assault.

The court heard the accused was a former caretaker at a GAA grounds in the Midlands.

Gardai did not object to bail subject to the accused keeping to a number of conditions including that he stay away from the alleged victims in the case or any potential witnesses.

The Judge said that included all contact on social media.

The accused must also surrender his passport, reside at his current address or notify gardai when changing address.

Judge Seamus Hughes said that reporting restrictions applied in this case and the accused’s name could not be published or anything that could identify his alleged victims.

The court heard DPP direction had been provided to the court and the man was to be sent forward for trial on indictment.

His solicitor said the man is on social welfare and an application was made for legal aid which was granted.

The man was remanded on bail and is due back in court in September.