Former Console staff may not be paid wages, Dáil committee hears

The Public Accounts Committee has been told some former staff at the charity Console may not be paid their arrears wages.

The charity is in liquidation, but there is a prospect that some unpaid wages might not be handed over.

TDs were told that the HSE will not cover the unpaid wages because Console was an outside contractor.

Committee chairman Sean Fleming said that it is not fair that some staff were moved to Pieta House, while others take the hit.

"Sometimes they'll say: 'We can't actually legally give you that until the liquidation has been utterly completed'," he said.

"However, in the meantime, somebody has to pay these staff, and if it's not the HSE, we have to take it straight to the Minister for Health.

"These staff cannot be left out of money, full stop."