Former Christian Brother found guilty of indecent assaults of former pupil

By Jimmy Woulfe

Mid-West Correspondent

A former member of the Christian Brothers and older brother of an Irish international soccer player has been found guilty of indecently assaulting a fifth class pupil on two occasions in the late 1970s.

The assaults took place at Sexton Street CBS, Limerick when the victim was in fifth class during the 1978/79 school year.

James, also known as Seamus, Treacy, aged 75, of Ashton Close, Swords, Co Dublin, denied the charges. He was found guilty by a jury after two days of evidence at Limerick Circuit Court.

James Seamus Treacy, Ashton Close, Sword, Co. Clare leaves Limerick Circuit Court where he was convicted of two counts of indecent assault. Photograph: Liam Burke Press 22.

The assaults were carried during class on one occasion and in a toilet the second time.

The jury heard how after the assaults had occurred, the then Brother Treacy as a treat took the victim and a number of other boys to the Markets Field where he introduced them to his brother, international soccer player Ray Treacy.

In evidence, the former pupil, now aged 48, recalled during the morning break he went to the toilets with two other boys to smoke.

Treacy came in saying: "You are smoking again".

Treacy sent the two other boys back to class and started hitting the victim on the head, face, legs and backside.

He said: "It felt like he had 12 or 15 hands."

Treacy then shoved a bar soap into his mouth, pulled down his trousers and raped him. During the rape, Treacy burned his private with a cigarette he had taken from one of the other boys.

Treacy warned him if he told anybody, God would take his mother and she would die.

After leaving the toilet Treacy started saying the act of contrition out loud, asking the witness to join in the prayer.

The witness said he was scared out of his wits.

The witness said: "He treated me like an animal, like a dog. I was frozen solid with fear. He said if I told anybody, God would take my mum and dad and it was my fault."

He could not sit down for a long time after and in class would place his hands under his buttocks in order to sit.

He suffered discharges of blood as though he had an infection.

After what occurred, Treacy left him alone and on one occasion with three or four other pupils took them to the Markets Field to meet his brother Ray Treacy.

Prior to the assault in the toilet another assault was carried out during class when Treacy tried to unbutton his trousers after Treacy put his hand inside his own pocket 'stroking' himself.

Treacy also had put his down inside his shirt, feeling his nipples.

As Treacy tried to put his hands inside his (the witness') trousers, he bit Treacy in the arm.

The court was told Treacy became angry, dragging him to the top of the class, shouting and screaming. He was then beaten by Treacy who seemed shocked that somebody had stood up to him. He dreaded going to school. Treacy had also assaulted him with a leather strap and a duster.

The jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict on the class room indecent assault charge and a 10/2 majority guilty verdict on the toilet indecent assault charge.

Judge Tom O'Donnell remanded Treacy on continuing bail to June 13 for the preparation of a victim impact statement.