Forget Spain, this weekend is set to be a scorcher

There's no need to be jealous of your friends heading off to Spain because this weekend is set to be a scorcher.

After a miserable June so far the sun has finally decided to shine tomorrow and throughout the weekend as Ireland is set to be hit with a hot spell.

It is expected to hit up to 24 degrees so get the sun cream and inflatable pools out, and why not have a barbeque.

A few light breezy winds are expected but this will cause for some great drying on the clothes lines across the country.

On Saturday and Sunday, there will be a mix of cloudy periods and warm sunny spells but temperatures are still to remain in the high twenties.

That's not all either as forecasters expect the warm weather to continue into next week as well.

With the hot weather, drivers are reminded to be cautious of breakdowns and cars over-heating.

The AA want to remind the public to expect heavy traffic around parks and beaches are drivers are advised to allow a bit more time while travelling on the roads.

Director of Consumer Affairs of the AA, Conor Faughnan said hot weather can make life difficult for a driver.

"Harsh sunlight and glare can make it difficult to see vulnerable road users such as kids out and about and cyclists on the roads. Hot weather also causes road temperatures to increase and can affect car tyres," he said.

The AA also advised drivers to keep hydrated while driving as sunshine can cause driver fatigue and to expect the unexpected.

