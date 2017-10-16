Footage shows power of Ophelia as roof from GAA grounds slams houses

Video footage shows the power of Hurricane Ophelia as the roof of the stand in Passage West GAA club blows off, hitting houses in it's tracks.

Currently around 120,000 electricity customers are without power.

The main areas impacted are in the southern half of the country and include counties Kerry, Cork, Tipperary, Waterford, Wexford and Limerick.

Video footage sent into us from Garyvove beach in Cork shows a caravan tossed on its side.


