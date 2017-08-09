Food Safety Authority closes nine food outlets for breaking safety rules in July

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) was forced to close nine food businesses during the month of July.

The Closure Orders were served for breaches of food safety legislation on five premises in Dublin, including a deli/bakery in a Tesco store in Bellyfermot.

A Costa Coffee outlet was also closed in Co. Longford, while the remaining three establishments were in Co. Wexford, Co. Kildare and Co. Laois.

A Closure Orders can lead to the immediate closure of all or part of a food premises, or all or some of its activities.

The nine Closure Orders were served under the FSAI Act, 1998 on: Punjab Pantry (restaurant/café), 39 Richmond Street South, Dublin 2;

Hartleys (restaurant/café) (Closed Area: basement dry goods store and basement cleaning store only), 1 Harbour Road, Dun Laoghaire, Co. Dublin;

Zam Zam Kebab House (restaurant/café), 16 Mallin Street, Wexford;

Moo's Burrito (restaurant/café), 62 Georges Street Upper, Dun Laoghaire, Co. Dublin;

Costa Coffee (restaurant/café), Unit 1 Longford Retail Park, Longford;

Tesco, Ballyfermot (supermarket) (Closed area: deli, bakery, and loose fruit and vegetable areas), Tesco Shopping Centre, Ballyfermot Road, Ballyfermot, Dublin 10;

Weeping Thaiger (restaurant/café), New Town Centre, Naas, Kildare;

Aroma Chinese, 72 St Laurences Park, Stillorgan, Co. Dublin;

Tasty Spice (take away), Main Street, Abbeyleix, Laois

Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive of the FSAI said that all food business operators must take their legal responsibility seriously.

She said: "It is very disappointing to find that July is the highest month so far this year for Closure Orders needing to be served on food businesses.

"The majority of food businesses in Ireland must be commended for adhering to the highest of food safety standards, but there continues to be a number of food businesses disregarding important food safety standards."

She said the enforcement orders send a clear message that unsafe food safety practices is not tolerated.

She said: "There is absolutely no excuse for negligent practices. Food businesses must recognise that they are legally bound to make sure that the food they serve is safe to eat.

"This requires ongoing compliance with food safety legislation and hygiene standards. There is absolutely no excuse for careless practices."

Details of the food businesses served with Enforcement Orders are published on the FSAI’s website.