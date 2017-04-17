Focus Ireland: Rising crisis of youth homelessness

Focus Ireland is warning of a rising crisis in youth homelessness.

New figures show the number of 18 to 24 year-olds homeless has shot up by 78% in the last three years.

The agency says young unsupported people have been hit hard by the reduced rate of social welfare available to them.

It says a lot more needs to be done as these young people are in danger of becoming the forgotten homeless if action is not taken.
