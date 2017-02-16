Focus Ireland: Homeless crisis not just affecting people in the margins

One in every nine people is worried that they will lose their home, according to a new survey from Focus Ireland.

The report reveals there is a growing national crisis, with the charity's Director of Advocacy, Mike Allen, saying it should be a wake up call for the Government.

Mr Allen said: "These are much higher figures than we've seen before.

"They show the way in which the housing and homeless crisis isn't just affecting people in the margins but it's affecting people right across our society."