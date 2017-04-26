Flying out of the country this summer? Here are your rights if you are denied boarding

The European Consumer Centre (ECC) is reminding anyone flying out of the country for holidays this summer that you have legal rights if you are denied boarding within the European Union.

Martina Nee, communications director with the ECC in Dublin, says there are certain things airlines are obliged to offer travellers.

"If you're denied boarding against your will, the airline should offer you a choice between rerouting or a refund," she said.

"The amount of this compensation really depends on the distance of the flight, so from €250 to €600."

According to Regulation (EC) 261/2004, compensation in the event of a cancellation depends on the distance of the flight and the reason for the cancellation.

This regulation applies to the following:

Delays of two hours or more in the case of flights of 1500km or less;

Delays of three hours or more in the case of all intra-Community flights of more than 1500k, and of all other flights between 1500 and 3500km;

Delays of four hours or more in the case of all other flights.

The distance of a flight determines the amount of compensation due.

If the flight distance is:

1500km or less the amount payable is €250

1500km – 3500km and all EU flights over 3500km the amount payable is €400

3500km or more the amount payable is €600.