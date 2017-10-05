Flooding hits school and homes in town in Donegal
Several homes and businesses in Killybegs in Co. Donegal have flooded after a river there burst its banks.
The majority of the premises are located in the Bridge Street area and include Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle's Constituency office.
It is understood that Fintra National School has also been hit with flood water.
Residents are being helped by council staff, the fire service and local volunteers.
