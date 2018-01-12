Flooding expected as Met Eireann issues Status Yellow Rainfall warnings for 12 counties

Met Eireann has issued three Status Yellow Rainfall warnings for 12 counties.

They predict between 25mm and 40mm of rain from noon today to noon tomorrow for Clare, Galway, Limerick, Mayo, Tipperary and Waterford.

They say that flooding is possible in these counties and also in counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford and Wicklow where the rainfall warning extends from noon today until 6pm on Saturday evening.

Higher rainfall is possible in mountainous areas and likely in the Wicklow Mountains.

In Cork and Kerry, they have forecast between 30mm and 50mm of rain up to 11am tomorrow morning.

Heavy rain in the W & SW will gradually extend over Munster, Connacht and west Ulster. Spot flooding is likely, especially in parts of Kerry & Cork. Mainly dry in Leinster and much of Ulster. Max temps of 6 to 9°C with freshening S to SE winds.

Rain extending to all areas tonight pic.twitter.com/QAshOaB4UE — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 12, 2018

They have also predicted some flooding in the area up until midnight tonight, especially in south and west Cork as well as south and west Kerry.

- Digital desk