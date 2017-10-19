Flood risk as Met Éireann issues nationwide Weather Warning

Ireland’s recent spell of bad weather is set to continue after Met Éireann issued a new Weather Warning for the entire country.

Many areas are already at risk of spot flooding today after the forecaster warned that as much as 50mm of rain can be expected in the south and east.

It will be a mild and murky trip into work for many tomorrow, with low cloud, fog and some rain too pic.twitter.com/81mMhWLGRm — Met Office (@metoffice) October 18, 2017

Some flooding has already been reported in Cork.

#CORK Flooding on North City Link Rd in the city near the turn-off for Watercourse Rd. Avoid the area if possible. https://t.co/pdsEzJTRQr — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) October 19, 2017

Heavy&persistent rain in many areas,local flooding likely. Rain ease off in the W in eve.Strong wind around W&S coasts in aft.Highs 13-14°C. — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 19, 2017

A Status Yellow Rainfall Warning for Munster, Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow and Meath remains in effect for all of today.

However, a new Weather Advisory has warned that Ireland is likely to experience more wet and windy weather on Friday night and Saturday.

Rain has moved into the west of the country.

Valentia in Co. Kerry has received 7mm in 2 hours.

Rain spreading to all areas overnight. pic.twitter.com/PA0pHjFBgE — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 19, 2017

This new Status Yellow Advisory, issued yesterday, states: “An Atlantic Depression is expected to track eastwards over parts of Ireland on Saturday.

“South to southeasterly winds on Friday night will veer northwesterly on Saturday and are expected to reach yellow warning criteria, at this stage.

“There is potential for mean wind speeds of 50 to 60km/h and gusts of 90 to 110km/h, especially in coastal counties.”

The nationwide warning is in effect from 6pm on Friday to a minute before midnight on Saturday.

Around 70,000 people remain without power after storm Ophelia, with water outages affecting 25,000 households.

Communications company eir estimates that 50,000 customers remain without broadband, telephone and mobile service as crews continue to repair the damage caused by ex-Hurricane Ophelia.

There are over 1,000 different locations across the country where we have sustained network damage.

The southern half of the country continues to be the worst affected area. The counties with the highest amount of customers without service are: Cork (15,980); Wexford (6,112) and Limerick (3,965).

“We expect the total number of customers without service will continue to reduce as power supply issues are resolved. However, the number of individual line faults reported to us will rise over the coming days,” the company stated.

“Given the overhead nature of our network in rural areas, the damage is extensive and repair work will take time.”