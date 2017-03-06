Flights cancelled as French air traffic controllers continue strike

There will be more travel disruption tomorrow as French air traffic controllers continue their strike for a second day.

Ryanair has cancelled a number of flights tomorrow, but no Irish flights, and is advising all passengers to check their website before travelling to the airport.

Services flying through French air space may also be affected.

Ryanair said it was forced to cancel 45 flights today which were due to operate to, from or over France.

Lobby group Airlines for Europe (A4E) warned that more than 1,000 flights are expected to be cancelled this week as carriers have been asked to slash their services by 25%.

Brest and Bordeaux control centres are striking until 7pm on Friday, with the action in the south of France running from 5am on Tuesday until 5am on Friday.

The low-cost airline said: "We regret that we have again been forced to cancel a number of flights due to another strike by French ATC unions. We sincerely apologise to all customers whose travel plans are being disrupted by these unjustified strikes, who have been contacted by email and SMS text message and advised of their options.

"The strike may also affect flights overflying France and we expect some flight delays and possible further cancellations.

"Customers scheduled to fly on Tuesday should check the status of their flight on the home page of the Ryanair.com website - where updates will be published - before travelling to the airport and allow extra time for their journey. "