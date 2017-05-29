Flight diverts to Shannon with two passengers seeking medical attention

A transatlantic flight diverted to Shannon Airport this morning after two passengers, including a young girl, required medical attention, writes Patrick Flynn.

Air Transat flight TS-722 was travelling from Toronto, Canada to London Gatwick when the crew declared a medical emergency.

The crew reported they had a male passenger in his late 50s had suffered a suspected heart attack.

Later, the pilot reported that a young girl had sustained a ‘bump’ to her head. It is understood the child struck her head after suffering a fit.

The flight was about an hour west of Shannon at the time. The Airbus A330-300 landed at 9.07am and taxied directly to the terminal where ambulance paramedics and airport authorities were waiting.

It’s understood that the male passenger was removed to University Hospital Limerick for treatment while the young girl was able to continue her journey to London after being examined by paramedics.

The flight continued its journey to Gatwick at 10.34am.

Meanwhile, over 250 passengers left grounded in Ireland over the weekend resumed their journey to the US yesterday.

The passengers spent two nights in hotels in Clare and Limerick after their Delta Airlines flight was grounded after diverting to Shannon on Friday with engine trouble.