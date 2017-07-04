Five-year-old who went missing in Dublin was hiding in mum's car

It has emerged a little boy who went missing in Dublin at the weekend had been hiding in his mum's car.

Gardaí had issued an appeal after Richard Roche disappeared from the People's Park in Dun Laoghaire.

The alarm was raised on Sunday after the parents of five-year-old Richard Roche became separated from him.

Richard Roche.

His dad Aidan has spoken to The Herald about the gut wrenching moment he realised he was gone and the panic when he was still missing two hours later.

He was found by a local woman who told the paper she saw a small head popping out of the back of a parked car.

Richard's dad said he told them he hid under his van before climbing into the window of his mum's car a few spaces away.

Aidan says he had checked under her car but didn't look inside it because he presumed it was locked.