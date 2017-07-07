Five Independent Alliance TDs spent €15,000 on entertainment last year

The five TDs from the Independent Alliance spent more than €15,000 of public money on entertainment last year.

The figures are contained in the latest report from the Standards in Public Office Commission, on political spending for 2016.

The majority of the spending was on events for TDs' staff, and on catering for constituency events.

None of the nine political parties in the Oireachtas reported any spending on entertainment, though they are funded under slightly different rules.

The report also says that independent TDs spent more than €63,000 last year getting specialist and technical advice to help them in parliamentary work, an area in which political parties spent no money at all.

In total Ireland's politicians and political parties spent just over €8m of public funds in 2016.