Five food businesses served closure orders in January

Five closure orders have been issued by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) during the month of January.

The orders were made for breaches of food safety legislation, pursuant to the FSAI Act, 1998 and the EC regulations, 2010.

Under the FSAI Act, 1998 the following three places were served closure orders:

Hot Spot (take away), Parnell Street, Limerick

Polonez (retailer), 20 Moore Street, Dublin 1

Pacinos Restaurant, 18 Suffolk Street, Dublin 2

Under the EC Regulations, 2010, two more closure orders were served to:

Beachview Tandoori (take away), Strand Road, Laytown, Meath

Kavanaghs Fine Foods Cork Ltd (service sector), (Closed area: Standalone manufacturing unit located to rear of 9 Pearse Square), 9 Pearse Street, Ballyphehane, Cork

Commenting on the Enforcement Orders served in January, Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive, FSAI stated that food businesses must prioritise food safety requirements and not be complacent.

“The vast majority of Irish food businesses are aware of the importance of food safety requirements and are complying with food safety legislation, she said.

“However, there are a number of businesses acting carelessly and potentially putting consumer’s health at risk. All food businesses must take responsibility and recognise that the legal onus is on them to make sure that the food they sell or serve is safe to eat. This requires ongoing compliance with food safety and hygiene standards.”