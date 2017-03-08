Five food businesses issued closure orders in February

Five closure orders have been issued to food businesses during the month of February.

The closure was made for breaches of food safety legislation, pursuant to the FSAI Act 1998 and the EC (Official Control of Foodstuffs) regulations 2010.

Three closure orders were served under the FSAI Act, 1998

Express Pizza (takeaway), 6 Lord Edward Street, Limerick

Punjab Pantry 9takeaway, 39 Richmond Street South, Dublin

Synergy Subs LTD t/a Subway 9restaurant/cafe), Mellview House, M1 Retail Park, Drogheda, Louth

Two closure orders were served under the EC (Official Control of Foodstuffs) Regulations, 2010 on

Jalapeno Mexican Cuisine Ltd (restaurant/cafe), 46 Drumcondra Road Lower, Drumcondra, Dublin 9

Culleton's Fish & Chips (restaurant/café), Main Street, Bansha, Tipperary

Commenting on the Enforcement Orders served in February, Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive, FSAI said that all food businesses in Ireland should fully understand their legal obligation to ensure consumers are not exposed to unsafe food.

“Closure Orders, regardless of the legislation under which they were served, indicate that not all food businesses are complying with the law and as a result, are potentially putting consumers’ health at serious risk.

“Failure to recognise the importance of food safety in a food business reflects poorly not only on that business, but also on the entire food industry.”