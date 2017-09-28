Five counties in the West facing 100km/hr gusts today

People in the West are being urged to prepare for stormy conditions today.

Winds could reach up to 100 kilometres per hour along the Atlantic from this afternoon.

A Status Yellow Wind warning is in place for Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Clare and Kerry.

Met Éireann says the conditions are expected to last until Friday afternoon.

