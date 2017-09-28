Five counties in the West facing 100km/hr gusts today
People in the West are being urged to prepare for stormy conditions today.
Winds could reach up to 100 kilometres per hour along the Atlantic from this afternoon.
A Status Yellow Wind warning is in place for Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Clare and Kerry.
Met Éireann says the conditions are expected to last until Friday afternoon.
Status Yellow Wind Warning for DL, MO, G, CE and KY— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 27, 2017
Valid: Thursday 14:00 to Friday 14:00https://t.co/qCgaeXvD8X pic.twitter.com/0ho6wIxLsU
